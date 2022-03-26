Kevin Hart’s Recent Prank on Nick Cannon Got the ‘Masked Singer’ Host in Hot Water

Nick Cannon is out of work from one job after the media mogul’s talk show was cancelled. The cancellation came after six months of stalled ratings. Despite some great celebrity guests and Cannon speaking openly about his personal life, including the devastating death of his 5-month-old son Zen, the show couldn’t keep up. Luckily, there are several great memories, including a prank from his longtime pal Kevin Hart that got him into a heap of trouble with the mothers of his children.

Cannon says Hart’s latest prank was no joking matter. The Night School star gifted Cannon a vending machine full of condoms as a nod that Cannon needs to wrap it up and lay low on having children for a few years. Cannon is a father of eight and had four children by three different women born within the same year. The two funny men have been doing pranks on each other for years, but Cannon admitted in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the new limited season of Real Husbands of Hollywood in which he stars alongside Hart that the mothers of his children were not impressed by the gift.

“I still think me wrapping Hart’s face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms,” Cannon said. “Vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space,” he continued. “And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had some baby mama drama. ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’ So, I did have to do some real-life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.”

In the same interview, Hart expressed how proud he was of himself for making Cannon suffer a bit.” It’s about complicating a person’s day: How do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank.”

Some may say the condom prank was not only funny, but necessary. Cannon has made headlines in recent years for having multiple children with multiple women and living a non-monogamous lifestyle.

Cannon recently opened about the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died from a rare form of cancer. Just months later, Cannon revealed on his talk show that he’s expecting his eighth child. Despite how messy the situation may appear, Cannon insists all the women he’s involved with are aware of his beliefs and of one another.

His first two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe whom he shares with Mariah Carey, are now 11-years-old. He shares two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. Cannon also has another set of twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins allegedly came nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their son Zen. His eighth child is due this year and says he will have as many as he can.