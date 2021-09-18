Nick Cannon Is Ecstatic Over Being a Father to 7 Kids, and Wants More

For those who criticize Nick Cannon’s unconventional method of fatherhood, he doesn’t care. In fact, he’s relishing in it. Cannon is a proud father of 7. Four of his children were born within the same year. The Cannon of today and the Cannon who was once the trophy husband of pop icon Mariah Carey are vastly different. The Masked Singer host hasn’t been shy at all regarding his stance against monogamy, support of polyamorous relationships, and his desire to have as many children as possible.

Cannon has seven children by four different women. His first two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, are now 10-years-old. Following his split from Carey, Cannon went full speed ahead into his polyamorous lifestyle. He shares two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. He recently welcomed another set of twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins allegedly came nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their daughter Zen.

Many wonder how Cannon, who is booked and busy with multiple film, television, and movie projects, can juggle seven children and multiple women. But according to Cannon, it’s easier than people think, at least for him. He enjoys fatherhood to the fullest and maximized his time with all of his children.

“I always say my vacation is my vacation, but when I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children,” Cannon recently explained while promoting his new talk show, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. “That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily. As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis. Everyone is doing amazing.”

He also recently addressed those who question the women currently in relationships with Cannon; he says they have free will. “Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.’ So it ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he said. He added that he feels monogamy is a “eurocentric concept.”

Furthermore, Cannon says he’s not closing the door on having more children. “God willing, if God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” he said. He previously said that being diagnosed with Lupus spearheaded his current lifestyle.