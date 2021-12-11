Nick Cannon Debuts Touching ‘Angelic’ Tribute to Late Son

Nick Cannon refuses to make excuses for him returning back to his daytime television show amidst the death of his 5-month-old-son. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor recently spoke of the journey involving his infant baby son. Cannon spoke of the tragic death of his son’s death during the Dec. 10 episode. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love, y’all, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced. So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told his audience. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love, y’all, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced…So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all…It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it…” adding that he “enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side as my angel.”

Last week, Cannon told his audience members that his son developed a brain tumor suddenly. Cannon first recognized things were not right when his son was 2-months-old and seemingly had sinus issues. The baby was ultimately diagnosed with fluid on the brain before the tumor grew cancerous. He ultimately decided that to have the baby’s fluid drained. Unfortunately, the procedure did not work. He spent a final weekend with his baby son after things took a turn for the worst over the Thanksgiving weekend. Cannon said they spend quality time at the beach. From there, he says they had good times, despite things taking a turn from the worst. After a weekend at the beach, they bid adieu. Cannon has since gotten a tattoo in his son’s honor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my rib,” he said. “It was a lot of pain, but it was so well-worth it,” he said, adding that he “enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side as my angel.”