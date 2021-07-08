Nick Cannon Defends Welcoming 4 Kids in 1 Year

✖

Nick Cannon wants there to be zero doubts about it: him fathering four children in one year was no accident. After becoming a father for the seventh time, he's perfectly happy to continue his lineage. On Wednesday's installment of Cannon's Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, City Girls rapper Jatavia "JT" Shakara Johnson jokingly advised that he should "wrap it up." After he asked for clarification, JT replied, "Wrap it up and protect yourself."

"I'm having these kids on purpose," Cannon responded to her suggestion he wear a condom to avoid unintended pregnancies. "I don't have no accident!" The Masked Singer host insisted that he had his children intentionally. "Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he assured. "You only live once."

Cannon, 40, reportedly welcomed his seventh child on June 23, per his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott's July 3 birth announcement. Prior to Scott giving birth, Cannon became a father to three additional children within the past year. So in addition to his baby with Alyssa, Cannon has six other kids: Powerful Queen Cannon, 7 months; Golden Cannon, 4; 1-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon; and 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon.

Brittany Bell is the mother of Powerful and Golden, Abby De La Rosa is the mother of Zion and Zillion, and Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey is mom to Moroccan and Monroe. In January, Cannon's ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, spoke out to accuse him of hiding Bell's second pregnancy from her. At the time, White said she experienced a miscarriage and was planning to start in vitro fertilization with Cannon.

“[I] found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world,” White, 37, claimed during a January episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee. “She was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her. I was living at his house, and she knew that as well." She said that she was "bullied for months" and that the final straw in her relationship with Cannon was his inability to defend her from trolls.

White, with whom Cannon shares Zillion and Zion, said in January that they have an "unconventional" relationship. "In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs 'love' story, it’s a REAL story,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”