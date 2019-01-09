Nick and Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Aaron and Nick Carter are uncles, with their sister Angel Carter welcoming her first child over the weekend.

On Sunday, Angel, sister of Backstreet Boy Nick and twin sister of pop star Aaron, took to Instagram to announce that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Corey Conrad on Friday, Jan. 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“January 4th, 2019 at 4:28AM our precious baby Harper Noelle Conrad entered this world,” she captioned a slideshow of the couple’s first moments with their daughter. “We are so in love!”

Conrad also announced the news on his own Instagram account, sharing a gallery of images with many of the same photos.

“My world has changed forever,” he wrote. “On January 4th, @angelcharissma and I welcomed Harper Noelle Conrad! 👼🏻 I’m the luckiest man in the world to have two healthy, beautiful girls! ##mydaughter #harpernoelle #mygirls #cedarssinai #cedarsbabies.”

Baby Harper Noelle joins cousins Odin, the 2-year-old son of Nick and his wife Lauren, and Alyssa, the 7-year-old daughter of the famous siblings’ sister, Leslie, who passed away in 2012.

The couple had announce that they were expecting their first child together in June, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them holding gold balloons reading “Baby.

“We’re so excited to meet our little one this winter,” they wrote.

Just months later, in October, Nick took a break from the Backstreet Boy’s Larger Than Life residency in Las Vegas to throw his sister and Conrad a baby shower with the help of Lauren.

“So happy to share this special day with my baby sister @angelcharissma showering her with love and celebrating her baby girl,” the 38-year-old singer, actor and director wrote at the time. “These are 3 of the most incredibly strong women I know. Thank you @laurenkittcarter and @kitt_alexandra for organizing this beautiful party. #welcomebabyconrad.”

“Still reminiscing about my beautiful baby shower! I can not thank my sister in-law @laurenkittcarter and brother @nickcarter enough for throwing us this wonderful celebration,” Angel wrote, adding in a subsequent post that “today was truly magical.”

Angel and Conrad had tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at Newhall Mansion in Piru, California on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2014.