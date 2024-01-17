Nia Long to Receive 5-Figure Monthly Child Support Payments From Ex Ime Udoka

Nia Long and her ex, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, will share joint custody of their 12-year-old son, and Long will receive $32,500 in monthly child support, according to The Blast. Long is giving Udoka "a break on support" since she has a large income due to her success as an actress and businesswoman. The settlement says since Udoka's monthly disposable income is $465,804 and their son lives with Long 95 percent of the time, the payment for child support would be $56,389. However, the couple mutually agreed on $32,500 monthly.

The agreement also says that Udoka is entitled to reasonable visitation, taking into account the child's schedule and concerns but not interfering with his time with Udoka. Both parties will collaborate to facilitate the NBA coach's visitation, and Udoka will maintain their son's health and dental insurance. Udoka and Long will make decisions regarding their son's education, health, and welfare.

The former couple split in 2022 after it was discovered that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member. At the time, Udoka was the head coach of the Celtics, and the team suspended him for the entire 2022-23 season. In February, the Celtics named Joe Mazzulla the permanent head coach, meaning Udoka was let go from the team.

In November, Long spoke to rap star Jeezy about her relationship with Udoka. "The relationship was rocky for a very long time (because) I don't believe another person can just break anyone up. I don't buy that," Long said, per USA Today. Long added that she "was not embarrassed" by how public the split was, but rather surprised by the support fans showed her.

"The way that Black people stood up for me, and the way that Black women were like 'Oh no, you don't do that to her.' I was shocked," Long said. "Because I didn't realize that what I had done in my career has so much impact." Long, 53, recently starred in the films You People and Missing and the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Udoka is in his first season as head coach of the Rockets, and the team currently has a 19-20 record.