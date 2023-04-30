Nia Long Seemingly Shades Ex, Ime Udoka, in Latest IG Post

Nia Long isn't interested in getting her cheating ex back for his public humiliation and the impact of the fallout of his scandal. Months ago, reports surfaced that Long's longtime then-fiance, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics, despite his history-making debut season. Udoka was caught in a consensual affair with a front office married female staffer, which goes against the organization's no-fraternization policy. Making matters worse, the woman in question reportedly booked Long's travel when she attended games in Boston and on the road. She also reportedly helped Long arrange her cross-country move to Boston to be with Udoka full-time for the NBA season, a move she made mere weeks before the scandal broke. Long has not spoken at length about the ordeal, simply that she's focused on the former couple's young son, and expressed her disappointment in the way the Celtics handled the ordeal. Now, she's hinting at what life's been like since saying goodbye to Udoka.

In a cryptic Instagram post, Long posted a meme that reads: "The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy," the April 29 post read. The post comes days after Udoka was named head coach for the Houston Rockets. He also spoke about how he regrets his actions in a recent press conference. When asked about his departure from the Celtics, he said, "I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in," he said. "I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas, and it gave me a chance to sit back, reflect and grow. And I think that'll make me a better coach and overall a better leader," BOSSIP reports.

He continued, "Just having that time off and really a full understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision where you start with the ownership and accountability". Udoka added that he will "take responsibility for" his actions and encourages his players and colleagues to do the same if they are ever in such a situation. "I preach that to the players and so I have to take responsibility for my part in it," Udoka said.

Long has been focused on work. After the scandal broke, she went into promotion for the Peacock limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an extension of the film franchise. The eight-episode series was released in December 2022 and became the first from the streaming platform to break the Top 10 in Nielson.