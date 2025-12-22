Netflix and Fox Actress Hospitalized Multiple Times for Preeclampsia After Delivering Twins

Martha Higareda is a new mommy. The Mexican American actress gave birth to twin girls, and unfortunately, had some complications along the way.

She stars in the 2023 Netflix comedy, Queens on the Run. Higareda is also a writer, producer, and podcaster. Higareda and her husband, Lewis Howes, first announced their twin girls were born on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome to the world our twin baby girls. ❤️❤️,” Howes captioned a video in part, sharing to his 4.5 million followers on Instagram. “@marthahigareda and I are so blessed and grateful to God for the miracle of life. Martha and one of the babies had some health scares but now are recovering and the babies and mom are all doing better and will share more later what we went through. Thank you for all your love and support to our amazing family and friends who have been showing up for us non stop during this time. I don’t know where would be without all your support 🙏”

Higareda shared a carousel of images, showing the babies’ hands alongside hers and Howes’. “This is the hour of grace. So much to be thankful for. If you pray this prayer three times and give thanks and ask for what your heart desires most, for your family, for your country, for your friends, for your health, for the conversion of souls,” she captioned the post. “And you do it with an open heart and palms outstretched hands. You will see the miracles that will be granted to you. It’s Psalm 51. On this day of Grace.”

In a separate detailed post, she shared her experience fighting through the medical emergency, crediting her husband for his support and quick action in taking her to the hospital days after she returned home from giving birth.

“My blood pressure reached 215. They spent nearly six hours trying to stabilize me. The diagnosis was preeclampsia. During this month and a half, I returned to the emergency room twice,” she explained. She said she was “between life and death” throughout her time in the hospital.