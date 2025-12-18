4 ‘A Different World’ Stars Officially Returning for Netflix Revival

Some favorites from A Different World are coming back for the spinoff.

Deadline reports that four stars from the original sitcom will be reprising their roles for Netflix’s upcoming series in recurring roles.

The new series centers on Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Hillman College’s finest, Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert, “as she enters her freshman year at their HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne

Pictured: (l-r) Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jasmine Guy will be returning as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, having portrayed the Southern belle and art buyer in all six seasons. And, after Lisa Bonet departed as Denise Huxtable ahead of Season 2, she became the main focus of A Different World alongside Kadeem Hardison’s math whiz Dwayne Cleofis Wayne, whom Whitley later married.

Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleofis Wayne

With his on-screen wife returning and the new show focusing on his on-screen daughter, it only made sense that Hardison also returned. He portrayed Dwayne Cleofis Wayne in all six seasons. At the end of the original series, the Brooklyn native got a job in Tokyo, where he moved with Whitley, who, at the time, was expecting their first child.

Darryl M. Bell as Ronald “Ron” Marlon Johnson

After recurring as Ronald “Ron” Marlon Johnson in the first season, Darryl M. Bell was promoted to series regular for Season 2 and starred in A Different World until the very end. He’s Dwayne’s best friend and was chosen as the godfather of Dwayne and Whitley’s child. Towards the end of the series, he also enters a serious relationship with Cree Summer’s Freddie.

Cree Summer as Winifred “Freddie” Brooks

As previously mentioned, Summer’s Freddie entered into a relationship with Ron at the end of the original series, and seeing that they’re both returning for the revival, it can be assumed that they are still in said relationship. Or at the very least, still close. Summer joined A Different World in Season 2 and was a series regular until the end of the series.

From showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride, the single-camera comedy will have 10 half-hour episodes. Original series producer, director, and actor Debbie Allen will serve as EP and direct three episodes. The new cast is led by Moon and also consists of Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Kennedi Reece.

A DIFFERENT WORLD — Pictured: (back row, l-r) Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lou Myers as Vernon GAines, Charnele Brown as Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese (front row) Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ronald ‘Ron’ Johnson, Cree Summer as Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

“A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell! These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today,” Pride and Allen shared in a joint statement.

“Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into A Different World,” they continued. “And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can’t wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman.”