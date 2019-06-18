Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Netflix Movie ‘Murder Mystery’ Has Already Been Watched by a Staggering Amount of People

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston‘s new Netflix movie Murder Mystery has already been watched by a staggering amount of people.

In a post on Twitter, Netflix revealed that the film was streamed by nearly 31 million people in the first three days it was available, with nearly half od those streams coming from the U.S. alone.

For comparison, the Sandra Bullock-led horror flick Bird Box made a big impact by racking up 45 million streams in seven days, which was a huge accomplishment at the time.

In addition to Sandler and Aniston, the films also stars Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Adeel Akhtar, Terence Stamp, David Walliams, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Dany Boon, Shiori Kutsuna, John Kani, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Erik Griffin.

Murder Mystery was written by The Meg and Zodiac scribe James Vanderbilt, and directed by Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics, Game Over, Man!).

Notably, the reviews of Murder Mystery, while not necessarily stellar, have been far more positive than Sandler’s other Netflix comedy films.

For example, on Rotten Tomatoes, The Ridiculous 6 has a critics score of 0 percent, The Do-Over sits at 10 percent, and Sandy Wexler boasts a 27 percent. Murder Mystery, however, comes closest to the “Fresh” rating than any of the others, nabbing a 47 percent.

“Aniston and Sandler, paired before in 2011’s Just Go With It, relax into their roles as if their only stake in Mystery is to enjoy the free trip to Italy and have fun running down cobblestones,” EW film critic Leah Greenblatt said of the movie.

“It’s no Punch-Drunk Love, but it’s on the better end of the spectrum when it comes to Sandler’s streaming selections,” Polygon’s Karen Han added.

Murder Mystery is currently available to stream for Netflix subscribers.