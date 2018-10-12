Mom Shamers Bash Kim Kardashian for Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers are not happy with her latest photo with daughter North. In an Instagram photo shared earlier this week, Kim, 37, and North, 5, are holding hands during a mommy-daughter night out.

“[New York] NIGHTS,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

While many of her followers commented with adoring comments about the mom and daughter, others complained because it appeared Kardashian had let her daughter wear makeup.

“Why does it look like north has on makeup,” one commenter wrote.

“Has this little one got make up on?” another asked.

“North got mad make up onn,” someone else wrote.

“STOP the makeup thing with North. Kim is tripping. She 5 man. North never smiles anymore,” one person complained.

“Stop letting that baby wear makeup. And to make it worse, it’s two shares too light,” another wrote. “Help her embrace her natural beauty and melanin as a young princess should.”

But not everyone left shaming comments.

“I think it’s ok every little Girl wants to play dress up, i also think its Kim Decision if she wants to let North wear makeup,” one person wrote.

In the photo, North wore an orange dress with pint-sized white sneakers, while Kardashian wore a pale snakeskin jacket with matching pants and boots. Both Mom and daughter were rocking high ponytails.

It’s not the only time, even this week, that fans have ripped Kardashian for a parenting decision. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of nine-month-old daughter Chicago with Kylie Jenner’s eight-month-old daughter, Stormi, where Kardashian appeared to made some subtle alterations to the photos.

In Kardashian’s photo, both babies appear to have lighter skin than in Jenner’s photo. Chicago’s curls were also trimmed on the right side of her head.

The subtlety of the changes did not stop commenters from calling out Kardsahian on the post.

“Why Photoshop their heads?” one fan asked.

“I can’t believe you would photoshop your own children [laugh my f—ing a— off],” another fan added.

“You photoshopped your kid’s head!” another fan exclaimed.

Kardashian welcomed Chicago West, her third child with husband Kanye West, in January via a surrogate. Jenner welcomed Stormi Webster, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, in February. Kardashian and Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian also welcomed a baby, daughter True Thompson, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April.