Molly Sims Stuns at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Yes, Momma is back and we’re crushing hard!

Molly Sims hit the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a form-fitting sheer Tony Ward couture gown just six weeks after giving birth to her third child, son Grey Douglas.

While the 43-year-old model and actress looked stunning while flaunting her trim postpartum body, she is no stranger to showing off her changing body on the Vanity Fair red carpet. She attended the 2015 party while nine months pregnant with daughter Scarlett.

Sims was outspoken about her 85-pound weight gain during her first pregnancy with now 4-year-old son Brooks, and she revealed she suffered from an undiagnosed thyroid problem at that time.

This time around, Sims shared healthy recipes and workouts on her blog throughout her entire ‘difficult’ pregnancy, showing that she was working hard to take care of her body. She even shared a fit bump photo just one day before delivering Grey!

We’re loving Sims confidence on the red carpet! She also shared a snap at the party with husband Scott Stuber, calling him ‘the best date EVER.’ The new parents seemed to have a blast on their date night out.

