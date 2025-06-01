Miley Cyrus Has an Unexpected Reaction to Dad Billy Ray’s New Romance

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus have had a tainted relationship at times, but the singer says they are now in a better place.

Billy Ray is currently dating Elizabeth Hurley. The couple met on the set of the 2022 holiday movie, Christmas in Paradise.

While they didn’t begin dating immediately, he says the chemistry was always there, and Miley is happy for his new romance. She spoke about her history with her dad in an interview with The New York Times. When asked by the publication if she and her father are estranged, Miley, “No.”

“I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” she explained. “And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

With both of her parents finding love, she’s been able to view things differently. “But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” she added Her mom Tish Cyrus is married to Dominic Purcell.

“I’m being an adult about it,” she said. “At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up.”