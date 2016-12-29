Melissa Joan Hart Talks Her Messy House and ‘Mom Guilt’

Melissa Joan Hart has three young boys, and it’s safe to say her house gets a little messy.

“I have a sign in my house that says ‘please pardon the mess, my children are making memories,’” Hart, who is mom to Mason, 10, Braydon, 8, and Tucker, 4 (with musician husband Mark Wilkerson), told Us Weekly Video. “I think that’s important to remember. They’re only little once, and there’ll be some day where I’m not picking up Legos and Silly Putty isn’t stuck to my couch and I can actually have a clean house. But those are the days that I’ll miss my kids.”

The actress also talked about her “mom guilt,” revealing that there’s always something she wishes she did or didn’t do in regard to her kids.

“I have mom guilt that I’m here right now and I didn’t put my kids on the school bus … I didn’t spend enough time with this one… didn’t pack a healthy-enough lunch. I threw away some toys that they love,” Hart dished. “You really have this guilt every single day, and it eats away at you that you’re not a good person and you can’t do it right.”

Still, she wants to savor every moment she can with her boys before they leave her.

“It’s fleeting,” the actress admitted. “I’m really trying to devour those moments and really hold onto them because I know I’m going to miss them so much in just a few years.”