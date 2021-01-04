Mel Gibson Spotted on Rare Shopping Outing With 11-Year-Old Daughter

✖

Mel Gibson closed out 2020 with a shopping trip with his 11-year-old daughter Lucia. The father-daughter duo stepped out in Malibu, California on Dec. 27 to hit up the grocery store and were photographed during their shopping excursion in photos shared by Closer Weekly. The outing marked a rare sighting for Gibson and Lucia.

The photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, show Gibson and the pre-teen dressed warmly in all black for the chilly Malibu weather. Both were photographed wearing face masks, something strongly encouraged by health experts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Gibson himself having been hospitalized in 2020 after contracting the virus. During their outing, Lucia could be seen trailing behind her father as Gibson pushed a shopping cart. He was briefly caught looking down at his phone.

Although the outing marked a rare sighting for Gibson, who typically keeps his family life private, it was far from the first glimpse fans have gotten of Lucia. Her mother, Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva, frequently shares updates to social media, including posts of her daughter. On Oct. 30, Grigorieva shared a sweet photo of Lucia smelling a flower to mark her 11th birthday. The image was accompanied with a caption reading, "Happy birthday my sweet baby girl ! There are no words to express to how much I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oksana Grigorieva |Григорьева🎙 (@oksanasmusic)

Gibson and Grigorieva started dating in 2007 and welcomed Lucia, their first and only child together, in 2009. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "everything is great! They couldn't be happier. Everyone's healthy and thrilled. He loooves it!" According to the report, Gibson remained at Grigorieva's side in Los Angeles until she and the baby went home from the hospital, at which time he flew to New York to resume shooting The Beaver. Upon his arrival back to set, cast and crew celebrated the birth by singing "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow," causing Gibson to "blush."

Gibson and Grigorieva split in 2010. Prior to his relationship with Grigorieva, the actor was married to Robyn Moore Gibson, with whom he shares seven children – Hannah Gibson, Christian Gibson, Edward Gibson, William Gibson, Louis Gibson, Milo Gibson and Thomas Gibson.