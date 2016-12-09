Mel B Goes Totally Nude on Instagram to Promote Inspirational Message

As a women I Embrace my flaws and I’m comfortable in my own skin,might as well im gonna be in it for the rest of my life,I’m the kinda girl that has absolutely no desire to fit in,ladies we gotta love the skin we are in #feelinmyself A photo posted by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:11am PST

Mel B has gone from wearing outlandish Spice Girls outfits to wearing nothing at all — for a good cause.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to promote her body positive message of loving the skin you’re in.

“As a woman I Embrace my flaws and I’m comfortable in my own skin, might as well im gonna be in it for the rest of my life. I’m the kinda girl that has absolutely no desire to fit in,ladies we gotta love the skin we are in #feelinmyself,” she wrote.

No stranger to girl power, the 41-year-old girl group alumna looked strong and elegant in her pose. Did you see those abs?

