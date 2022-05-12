Meghan Trainor Reveals How She's 'Taking It Back' for Upcoming Album (Exclusive)

✖

It's been two years since Meghan Trainor released a studio album (not including her Christmas album released in October 2020). But despite all the other projects Trainor has going on in her life, the 28-year-old Grammy Award winner will be relating a new album very soon. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Trainor revealed what to expect from the album, which includes something fans will love.

"I don't know if I've even mentioned this everywhere, but I am taking it back to the doo-wop phase because I saw TikTok, my song 'Title' blew up and so I was like, 'The people have spoken and I hear you,'" Trainor exclusively told PopCulture. "So I'm doing more the doo-wop style, like my first album. And these songs, I think the songwriting is definitely elevated because as a mama, I just have way more emotions and I'm a stronger woman nowadays. And I talk about that in my music. And I talk about also how it's hard and I'm not perfect all the time. And I'm learning to love that."

"Title" is from Trainor's debut album of the same name. The album was released in January 2015 and became a huge hit for Trainor thanks to songs such as "Title," "Lips are Movin" and the No. 1 single "All About that Bass." The success of Title led to Trainor winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016 and has also won two Billboard Music Awards, for "All About That Bass." Trainor followed Title up with the album Thank You in 2016, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Charts. She then released Treat Myself in 2020, which included guest appearances from The Pussycat Dolls, AJ Mitchell and Nicki Minaj.

Trainor also revealed how writing for this album was a little easier than albums in the past. "I heard that once you have kids, your talent gets better," Trainor said. "And so I put a lot of pressure on myself. I was like, 'my songwriting better be better,' but it definitely was it, everything came quicker to me. Every song, I would have the course written before I went into the session. And usually, you go in with an idea and people will be like, 'that's cute, let's try something else.' But for some reason, this round, they were like, 'that's it, let's run with it.' So everything you hear, you can know that I started it first alone and because I just wanted to write big, powerful songs that mean a lot. And I think they relate to a lot of people out there."