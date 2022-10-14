Meghan Trainor Recalls 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake up for a Week'

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the week after her son Riley was born as she reflects on the challenges she faced as a new mom. The singer/songwriter, 28, told PEOPLE that after welcoming her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, 30, on Feb. 8, 2021, she noticed that the little boy was constantly sleeping.

"[Some medical staff members] were like, 'Sometimes it happens,' and then some nurses were like, 'Well, it's because you're on antidepressants,'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I've been told by others that it's not that.'" The "All About That Bass" singer noted it was "really frustrating" not having an answer as to what was going on with her son, adding, "Not having answers for why my kid didn't wake up for a week was very frustrating."

Soon after Riley was born, Trainor began to see a therapist who helped her work through her issues. "[We] realized how traumatic that all was, and how I was having PTSD at nighttime when I would try to go to sleep," she shared. "I would be back in the C-section, on the table." Now, it's "scary" looking back on her first experience giving birth, especially now that she and Sabara are trying for a second child "right now."

"It's scary going into another pregnancy being like, 'Well, I hope that doesn't happen again.' Do I have to change up my whole life? I don't know," she explained. "So it's infuriating." Now that Riley is 20 months old and healthy, Trainor said she's loving motherhood. "He finally knows who I am, and he gives me those running hugs. It's like my little koala. He just squeezes me so tight, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, he knows who I am, and he loves me,'" she gushed. "Because this boy says, 'Dada,' and that's about it. So I'm like, 'Does he even know I exist?' But no, now I finally feel like he loves me, and it's the greatest feeling ever."

Trainor wants to make sure that she's open with her mental health struggles to allow other moms to know they're not alone. "When I talk about what I went through with my mental health stuff, or anything bad or something I struggled with, ... I was like, 'I bet there's many other moms out there that are dealing with this too,'" she said. "I'm comfortable telling my truth and talking about my personal things if it helps others, you know?"