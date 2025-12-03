Meghan Markle’s Father Hospitalized After Emergency Surgery

Meghan Markle’s estranged father is reportedly in intensive care in a hospital following an emergency surgery. Daily Mail reports on his current condition.

Thomas Markle – who has reportedly been estranged from the Duchess of Sussex since 2018 – was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after falling gravely ill at home. He underwent around three hours of surgery earlier and now reportedly faces a second procedure to remove a blood clot.

His son, Thomas Jr., said to the publication, “I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger. They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts.”

Thomas’s daughter, Samantha, said she believed the stress of the past few years led to his illness. She told the publication: “He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this. My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this.”

Thomas Markle suffered two heart attacks on the eve of his daughter Meghan’s 2018 wedding, which prevented him from attending the televised ceremony. Her father-in-law, King Charles, ended up walking Meghan halfway down the aisle. Thomas Markle was grateful for King Charles stepping in, telling Daily Mail at the time that it “was the most gracious and kind thing to do. I shall be forever in his debt.”

Another stroke in 2022 left him unable to speak. He regained some speech after months of therapy, but his health has continued to decline. He’s never met Meghan’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.