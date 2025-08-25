Netflix Reportedly Wants Princess Diana Project Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Deal

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be gearing up to pay homage to the beloved Princess Diana in a new documentary? Yes, at least according to a new report from The Sun.

Netflix recently signed a first-look deal with the couple as the end of their previous $100 million deal is slated to end. In addition to her lifestyle series – With Love, Meghan – there are other specials and projects in the works, including a holiday special and a children’s series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reported documentary would be released in alignment with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. She died in a tragic car crash while allegedly being chased by paparazzi in August 1997 in Paris.

Despite no longer being married to Prince Harry’s father at the time of her death, she remained an international icon known for her honesty, charitable efforts, fashion, beauty, and outspokenness. She was 36 years old at the time of her passing, leaving behind Harry and Prince William.

Under Prince Harry and Meghan’s new deal, it gives Netflix first refusal on any of the couple’s suggestions, while covering their Archewell Productions’ overhead costs. A second season of With Love, Meghan is coming out soon.

“If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off,” a source said of the potential documentary. The couple’s 2022 six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan was a ratings hit. A Princess Diana documentary would be released in 2027.

Prince Harry was 12 when his mother died and has been open about the lasting impact, including his decision to support his wife when they stepped down from their royal roles amid intense backlash and media bullying of Meghan. In his memoir Spare, he reveals a psychic told him his mother is proud of his decision-making. “Your mother says, ‘You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you,’” the psychic reportedly told him.