Meghan Markle’s White Dress During First Royal Baby Photo Left Twitter Divided

All eyes may have been on the royal baby during his public debut, but it was new mom Meghan Markle‘s white dress that got Twitter talking.

Markle stepped out alongside husband Prince Harry on Wednesday, May 8, with their little bundle of joy in tow, marking their first public appearance as a newly expanded family of three.

For the special outing, Markle donned a white sleeveless Givenchy wrap dress, according to Glamour, that was cinched at the waist with a tie and accented with tortoiseshell buttons. She completed the ensemble with Manolo Blahnik heels and a minimal amount of jewelry.

The ensemble, which differed greatly from Kate Middleton’s debut with Prince Louis on the steps of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing back in April of 2017, generated plenty of talk online and divided royal onlookers.

“I know nothing about being pregnant but I enjoy the fact that Meghan Markle is showing off her post-baby bump so prominently with that belted dress,” one person praised the new mom’s style. “It feels like she’s sending a really nice body positive message to new moms everywhere with this choice and I’m here for it.”

However, another royal fan was not as easily sold by the look.

“If there is a safe place to discuss the fact that Meghan Markle is the most beautiful woman on earth and that sleeveless trench coat dress is one of the most dead set, unflattering outfits I have seen in a while please direct me to the correct area,” one shared.

Others claimed that they weren’t even looking at the dress during the brief appearance, during which the new parents gushed about their son.

“I’m betting she is still very tied, and probably really doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” a royal fan commented. “Her dress was the last thing I was even looking at, just happy that everyone is doing fine and they’re both over the moon.”

The Wednesday appearance was not Markle’s first time stepping out in Givenchy, a designer brand that is quickly proving to be the royal’s go-to.

Nearly a year ago when she walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel to marry Harry, the duchess donned a custom wedding gown designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller. The dress, boasting an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, and a triple silk organza underskirt, was paired with 16-foot-long veil adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Markle again wore Givenchy during her first joint public outing with the Queen in June of 2018, and again in November of 2019, just after announcing that she was expecting, during a walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand, which was one of the stops on her first international tour as a newlywed.