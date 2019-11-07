Meghan Markle Reveals 6-Month-Old Archie Has Hit a Major Milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 6-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is growing up fast! During a surprise outing with military families on Wednesday morning, during which they met a group of young children at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the littlest royal has reached a major milestone: he officially has two teeth!

“Look at all your little teeth,” the royal mom-of-one told a little girl, PEOPLE reports. “Archie just got two teeth. Tiny ones right there.”

According to Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, the duchess also revealed that Archie is beginning to crawl.

“My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend,” Thompson said.

The new tidbit of information is just the latest to drop about the young royal, who has notably been kept out of the spotlight, in recent weeks. Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, a source close to the Sussex’s revealed that the 6-month-old is also already trying to talk.

“He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” the source said. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The source also claimed that while the little one isn’t there quite yet, they’re certain Archie’s first word will be “Dada.”

“When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’” they said. “You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

The royal couple welcomed their son in May, nearly a year to the date after they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Straying from tradition, the couple instead waited two days before they introduced their son to the public, not by way he typical post-birth outing on the steps of the hospital, but rather via video at St. George’s Hall.

Since then, Archie sightings have been few and far between. The little one did, however, show up for his first royal duties when he accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa in September, during which Markle also revealed her sweet nickname for her son, “Bubba.”