Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Breaking Another Royal Baby Tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to break yet another royal tradition with the birth of their first child.

According to The Royal Collection Trust, who confirmed the news to Insider, no merchandise will be released to commemorate the arrival of baby Sussex, with the organization stating that “we have no new ranges to announce.”

The lack of merchandise, which has been released ahead of a number of big events, is reportedly a “personal decision” mad by the couple, who feel that merchandise is too “commercial,” as they are attempting to keep their little one as sheltered from the public as possible.

“If the Royal Collection Trust did it for William and Kate’s children one might have expected it for Baby Sussex, but there is a view that officially releasing merchandise when a baby is born is somehow too commercial. It’s a personal decision,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

For comparison, new lines of merchandise were released to celebrate the arrivals of each of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Currently, the Royal Collection Shop website still features merchandise commemorating Prince Louis’ birth, including dainty ornaments and commemorative plates.

“Buckingham Palace has commissioned this exclusive range to celebrate the birth of the new Royal Baby, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, born on Monday, 23 April 2018,” the page reads. “The design shows the lion and unicorn, the heraldic supporters of the coat of arms, surmounted by the coronet of The Duke and Duchess. A charming pattern of gold ribbons and decorative pompoms completes the unique design.”

The Sussex’s, who announced that they were expecting back in October, have already broken a number of royal rules throughout the course of their first pregnancy and are expected to continue that trend even after baby Sussex’s arrival.

After hosting a baby shower, something considered to be taboo among royals, the couple revealed that they would be keeping details of their child’s birth private, meaning that they will forgo the famous post-birth Lindo Wing photo-op, a tradition that was upheld by the Cambridge’s as well as the late Princess Diana.

The couple is also rumored to be considering a middle name for their child with African or American roots, breaking away from the typical style of giving royal children first and middle names linked to past royals.

The Sussex’s history of breaking tradition goes far beyond matters regarding their little prince or princess on the way, as they also notably broke a number of royal traditions when it came to their wedding nearly a year ago.