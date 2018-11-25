Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Will Reportedly Spend Time at Royal Couple’s New Home After Baby’s Birth

After Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving to Frogmore Cottage, a residence in Berkshire on the Windsor Castle grounds, it seems as though the couple will be making room for the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

Us Weekly reports that Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, is hoping her mother will be able to stay with them in their new home as their first born arrives.

Ragland, who is a social worker and resides in Los Angeles, reportedly wants to spend “a lot of time with Meghan and the baby” but isn’t ready to give up her home in California just yet.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” a source told Us. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles, but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”

Though there were some rumors of a family feud that prompted the move, Kensington Palace only confirmed the essential parts of the news in a statement to press on Saturday, Nov. 24.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the release said. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Sources further tell Us that the prince and his duchess, actually “never loved living in London.”

“They enjoy their time in the country much more than the city and feel most at home there,” the source said.

For months, the couple was residing in their home at Kensington Palace, which included just two bedrooms. However, the new home of Frogmore Cottage, which sits on Windsor Castle’s extensive grounds, will feature plenty more room for the couple in the hopes they expand their family since it includes 10 bedrooms — an ideal option in case Markle’s mother takes up their offer to live with them.

Last month it was announced that the couple are expecting their first child together, shortly after they began their 16-day royal trip to Australia.

According to a statement from the palace, Ragland is overjoyed by her daughter’s news and “is very happy” and “looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

