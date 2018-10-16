Meghan Markle Debuts Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy Reveal

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy on Monday while visiting Australia.

Harry and Meghan have been give a kangaroo and its Joey. Our first baby gift! Exclaims Meghan. pic.twitter.com/Lxvc3QQYCh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex wore a cream-colored dress by Australian designer Karen Gee while visiting the Australian Governor-General’s residence in Kirribilli, reports Entertainment Tonight. She showed a small baby bump as she received a stuffed kangaroo named Joey from Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove. They also gave Markle and Prince Harry a pair of baby boots.

“Our very first baby gift,” Markle said.

Markle and Harry will welvome their first baby next spring. Kensington Palace said Markle passed the 12-week mark, and is in “good health.”

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the British royal family said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The news comes while Markle and Harry are on their first major international tour since marrying in May. They are visiting Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji during a 16-day trip, timed with the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, issued a statement through her representative celebrating the news. Her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has not issued a statement.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” Ragland’s rep told PEOPLE.

As for the rest of the Royal Family, they have also celebrated the news, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry’s brother and sister-in-law have three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” Kensington Palace said in another statement Monday.

Harry and Markle’s new baby will also change the line of success to the British throne. The baby will be seventh in the line, between Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s younger son, Prince Andrew.

Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images