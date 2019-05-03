Meghan Markle Baby Watch: Police Escort Car Lined With Pink Blankets to Windsor Castle

Royal fans are convinced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first royal baby has arrived after a car “lined with pink blankets” was spotted driving towards Windsor Castle.

According to royal watcher Tamoor Ali, one of the hundreds of onlookers gathered in Windsor currently awaiting the birth of baby Sussex, a vehicle with “pink paraphernalia” was spotted with a police escort near Windsor Estate, the location of the royal couple’s new residence of Frogmore Cottage, on Friday, May 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past – it was going very slowly over speed bumps,” Ali told The Sun. “It seemed to me some kind of blanket of some sort. It seemed like someone was in there who couldn’t handle speed bumps – a baby.”

Onlooker convinced Meghan Markle is having her baby after spotting car ‘lined with pink blankets’ heading to Frogmore Cottage https://t.co/Xwn5b3WaDv pic.twitter.com/YokfIN22Gm — The Sun (@TheSun) May 3, 2019

Although Buckingham Palace has not confirmed that the littlest royal is here, the sighting prompted onlookers to begin chanting “Meghan’s having a baby,” and many have begun to hand banners celebrating the arrival of baby Sussex and congratulating the new parents.

“It seems to me that the baby is here and they haven’t announced it yet,” Ali said. “It was the baby – we were quite certain.”

Despite the commotion, it is just as likely that the heavily guarded motorcade was linked to the Royal Victorian Order ceremony, which is being hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle today.

The sighting would not mark the first time that royal onlooker’s hopes were spiked. On Thursday, May 2, many believed that Markle had gone into labor after a “private ambulance with police escort” was “seen driving through Windsor.

A similar scenario occurred when an ambulance was spotted near Windsor Estate on April 26, though South Central Ambulance Service later confirmed that the vehicle was a driver training vehicle.

Although the exact due date of baby Sussex is not known, though thanks to the Royal Family‘s schedules it is believed the little prince or princess will arrive within the coming days, the maternity team at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England has reportedly been put on standby in anticipation of the birth.

The hospital, which is the same location where Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, welcomed their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, is located just 15 miles from Frogmore Cottage, making it the most likely place for Markle to give birth.