Megan Fox Talks Son Noah’s Decision to Wear Dresses: ‘Be Confident No Matter What’

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green share three sons, 6-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old Journey. During a visit to The Talk this week, the actress opened up about her oldest son’s personal style, sharing that Noah is “really into fashion.”

Fox told the hosts that her oldest child enjoys wearing what he wants to school, which includes dresses. While Noah is criticized by his classmates for doing so, Fox revealed that her son couldn’t care less about the negativity.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” she said. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’”

“So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” she added before recalling her son’s most recent experience after wearing a dress.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while, he just wore one two days ago to school,” she shared. “He came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses.’”

The 33-year-old added that in addition to having his own style, Noah also likes to design and draw outfits, calling her son “very talented.”

“But he’s still 6, so when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper!’” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!’”

In 2017, Green shared with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source that he also supports Noah and whatever he chooses to wear.

“My son, he’s 4,” the actor said at the time. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever,” Green continued. “It’s his life, they’re not my clothes … I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

