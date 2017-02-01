‘Married at First Sight’s’ Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Announce Pregnancy Six Months After Miscarriage

Married at First Sight‘s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have exciting news to share! The couple is expecting a baby later this year.

“Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016.” Otis, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“We are feeling so blessed and truly thankful for this little miracle growing inside of me. Being a mother has been a long awaited dream of mine. It goes without saying that Doug is going to be the best daddy ever. We cannot wait to meet Baby Hehner this coming summer!”

According to a source, the couple decided to share their announcement early because “Jamie is excited about the baby now and wants to openly show her excitement now.”

The couple’s baby is expected to make its debut in August.

Congratulations Jamie and Doug!

