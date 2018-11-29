Mariah Carey’s Kids Moroccan and Monroe Sing Backup Vocals for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey found some new backup singers for her classic holiday hit — her and Nick Cannon‘s kids, 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The legendary singer took to Instagram to share a video of her son and daughter showing off their pipes while the three of them jammed to Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” while riding in a car.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it!” Carey captioned the adorable video. “It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!”

The three sang backup vocals together behind Carey’s recorded version of the track while real-life Carey helped instruct the kids on what part of the song was coming next.

The performance earned thousands of adoring comments on Carey’s Instagram post.

“Oh my gosh this is so cute!! Great memories for your babies!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is everything,” another said.

“Stars in the making,” one person gushed.

“The oohs and ahhhs though. That’s awesome!!! Your daughter was killing the lyrics too. Go girl!!” someone else said.

Carey married Cannon, an actor and comedian, after meeting on the set of her music video for her song “Bye Bye.” The two married in 2008 in the Bahamas. Exactly three years later, on April 30, 2011, they welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The couple announced their separation in August 2014, with Cannon filing for divorce in December 2014. It was finalized in 2016, the same year that Carey became engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer. However, by October they had ended their engagement.

Despite their divorce, Carey and Cannon remain close and co-parent Moroccan and Monroe.

“We talk every day,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018 after Carey revealed her years-long bipolar disorder diagnosis. He said that he was “in awe of her strength” and the way she handled the pressures of fame.

“I have never seen one person have to deal with so much and have the weight of the world on their shoulders and cameras constantly in their face — every angle you turn, there is someone snapping a picture, wanting you to be on, and she does it with so much grace and so much poise,” Cannon told ET.

“The things that, you know, so many people have to deal with, so many different families — so many people have internal things that they are dealing with — and she continues to hold it together in a way where it just looks seamless,” he said. “Even when we were together I was in awe, but even on the outside looking in, it’s like, she does it with so much strength and so much beauty, you can’t argue with it, and she is going to help so many people.”