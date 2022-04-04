Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant With Twins

Mama June is going to be a grandma — again! Honey Boo Boo, the We TV sensation, should be prepared to double down on auntie duties as her older sister is pregnant with multiples. Per TMZ, Honey Boo Boo’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is pregnant with twins. Sources told the media outlet that Pumpkin is pregnant, and she’s expecting a girl and a boy. The babies are due in mid-June, with an expected delivery date of June 18 to be exact. Pumpkin and her husband, Joshua Efird, already have two kids at home: 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace, and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who is not even 1 year old yet.

Pumpkin and her husband got hitched in Vegas in 2018, so the two are averaging a child a year. She’s just 22 years old. She has yet to confirm the news to the media. But she’s been open about her other children’s births on social media. She shared an Instagram post in July 2021 about her son’s birth. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” she wrote at the time. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces @official_josh_efird,” tagging her husband.

All of this comes just days after the reality star’s mom, Mama June, was spotted shopping for jewelry with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, at a Kay Jewelers Store in the Auburn Mall in Auburn, Alabama. Page Six reports that Mama June, 42, and Stroud, 34, appeared happy amid their shopping experience. The pair were last spotted together in January 2022 right after the New Year riding a carousel and exchanging kisses in front of paparazzi.