Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick Announce They're Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick. Five years after the couple said "I do" in Pasadena, California, they announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together! The beaming soon-to-be parents first confirmed the exciting news to Just Jared, telling the outlet that they are "beyond thrilled" for this next chapter in their lives. Hearst and Hardwick, who said their bundle of joy is set to arrive early next year, added that they "have wanted a family for awhile now, and are so incredibly excited about this!"

After sharing the news with Just Jared, Hearst, who is perhaps best known for her role in Z Nation and is next set to appear in Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, expressed her excitement in a social media post. In the post, shared Sunday night, Hearst shared a screenshot of the article announcing the pregnancy along with a second image of a sonogram. The actress said she and her husband are "over-the-moon and beyond excited" to share the news with fans and she "cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms, to bring them for walks in the stroller, to teach them to talk, walk, use the potty, and to be a caring, respectful, and loving human being!" She went on to reflect on her years-long relationship with Hardwick writing that "every single day" with her husband "is a new adventure filled with laughter and love." She said their "hearts are overflowing with joy and we cannot wait for this next chapter as a family."

"The news is out! So excited to finally share this!! It has been an incredibly bright spot in a surreal time," Hardwick, the comedian and TV host known for hosting The Walking Dead after-show The Talking Dead, wrote in his own announcement. "I gotta say, when we went in for one of the ultrasounds, the first time I saw this little alien gummy bear wiggling around my world completely changed for the better in that exact moment. We are so so beyond thrilled!!"

The couple's announcement was met with a hot of congratulatory messages. TWD actor Norman Reedus, who recently welcomed his second child and his first with girlfriend Diane Kruger, wrote, "Wowoowowoeoowow," alongside several heart emojis, before adding, "Congrats u guys." Fear The Walking Dead actress Jenna Elfman commented, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh YAYYYYYYYY."

Hearst and Hardwick tied the knot at the historic Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California in August. 2016. The couple said "I do" in front of about 650 guests less than a year after Hardwick dropped to one knee and popped the question in September 2015. They are set to cross off their next major milestone sometime in early 2022 when their bundle of joy arrives!