‘Talking Dead’ Host Chris Hardwick Reveals Why They Will Not Address Scott Wilson’s Death Sunday Night

During the first episode of this season’s Talking Dead, host Chris Hardwick will not mention Scott Wilson‘s death because it was filmed last week, after the Walking Dead season nine premiere screening in Los Angeles.

Hardwick posted a long, emotional statement on his Instagram page late Saturday night, after Wilson’s death was reported. At the end of the statement, he confirmed that there will be no tribute to Wilson during Sunday’s Talking Dead episode.

“It’s important to me to let you know that we pretaped the first episode of Talking Dead last week when the cast members were in LA for the WD premiere screening so please know that is the only reason why we don’t pay our respects to him in our show tomorrow,” Hardwick wrote.

Earlier in his tribute, Hardwick said he was “utterly broken hearted to hear about the passing of Scott Wilson this evening.”

“All of the best parts of Hershel Greene came from Scott—he was so incredibly sweet, warm, and wise,” Hardwick wrote. “When we lost Hershel on the show it was a week after my own father passed away and when Scott came on Talking Dead he said so many kind and wonderful things to me afterwards that brought me great comfort. I really will miss him and the gentle, compassionate eyes that gave Hershel so much soul. I am so sad to know that the world is without him tonight.”

Wilson died late Saturday after a battle with leukemia. He was 76 years old.

News of the actor’s death broke while most of the main Walking Dead cast was at New York’s Madison Square Garden for a panel and screening of the premiere during New York Comic-Con.

During that panel, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced that Wilson filmed a cameo as Hershel for season nine, along with two other fan-favorite actors. About an hour after the panel, they learned of Wilson’s death, Hardwick wrote.

“We were trying to lie and obfuscate for a long time, but we want to confirm that Jon Bernthal, who played Shane, will visit this season and come back,” Kang said during the panel. “We also have the wonderful Scott Wilson as Hershel as well as our wonderful Sonequa Martin-Green.”

Since Wilson’s death, several members of The Walking Dead family have paid tribute to the In The Heat of the Night actor.

“Never met a guy I liked more than this one here ever,” Norman Reedus, who plays Darryl, wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna miss [you] so much ‘my main squizz.’”

The Walking Dead season nine premieres on AMC Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The new episode of Talking Dead airs afterwards.

