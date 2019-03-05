Luke Perry’s Kids: What to Know About His 2 Children, Jack and Sophie

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry is survived by his two children, Jack and Sophie. Perry died on Monday, after suffering a massive stroke last week, at age 52.

Perry died surrounded by his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, his ex-wife Rachel Minnie Sharp, children Jack and Sophia, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close friends and family.

Perry and Sharp were married from 1993 to 2003. Jack was born in June 1997, and Sophie was born in June 2000.

Like Perry, Jack is also a performer, but in a different arena. He is a professional wrestler who uses the name “‘Jungle Boy’ Nate Coy” and is signed to All Elite Wrestling.

In January 2017, Perry was seen supporting his son during a match for Underground Empire Wrestling. Perry was seen filming the entire match with his phone. Jack sported long, curly blond hair that made him stand out among his fellow wrestlers.

Sophie keeps out of the spotlight. She does have a public Instagram page, which shows she was recently in Africa. Last week, she shared a photo from a recent trip to Malawi and has also shared promotional posters for her brother. A source told PEOPLE she was still in Malawi when her father suffered a stroke and rushed back to Los Angeles to be with him.

Since Perry’s death, his fans have flooded Sophie’s Instagram page with messages of condolences.

“Sending my love and condolences sweet girl,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for ur loss!! My deepest condolence to u, ur bro, ur mom and ur entire family. Prayers to u all,” another added.

In 2017, Perry told Us Weekly he would not want Sophie to date his famous bad boy 90210 character, Dylan McKay.

“I know that brother, I know what he’s up to,” Perry said of the character, whom Perry had not played since 2000. “He’s absolutely a man of character, so [Sophie] could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

Perry also said he would not want his daughter to ride on fast motorcycles like Dylan did.

“We’ve got some dirt bikes, but I don’t think it is a good idea for anybody to ride on the road,” Perry said, especially on Los Angeles freeways where “you see people flying in and out of traffic on those motorcycles — they are just begging for it. Don’t do it.”

Perry’s last major role was playing a father on Riverdale. He starred as Archie Andrews’ dad Fred and, like Perry in real life, Fred was divorced. The show’s producers have put production on hold in the wake of Perry’s death.

“So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor,” Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. “Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

