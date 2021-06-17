'Lucifer' Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Sweet Photo With Husband and Son

✖

Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt is spending some quality time with family now that filming on Lucifer's final season has come to an end. On Tuesday, the Lucifer star took to social media with an adorably sunny and smiling photo with her husband, Chris Payne Gilbert, and their 3-year-old son, Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert.

Shared with her 3 million Instagram followers this week, the sweet image showed the actress enjoying some time outside with her husband and son, all three with beaming smiles. In the caption, Brandt penned a sweet message to "my boys," writing, "there are few people who make any place you go even better. Even rarer are the ones you'd want with you on any adventure. The question then is only...where to go." She added, "I am never restless alone, but I am often restless without you. I love you boys." Her husband was among the first commenters on the post, affectionately responding, "we love you, too" before dubbing her "mama of the universe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

After meeting at Nancy Banks Acting Studio in 2012 when they assigned a scene together, Brandt and Gilbert in 2015 in Bennington, Vermont, with the actress donning a stunning two-piece silk gown from Monique Lhuillier. Reflecting on the romantic ceremony in an interview with Brides, Brandt revealed she and her husband "wrote our own vows and when we said them, it was like a conversation in our kitchen. It was from the heart." Just two years after saying "I do," the couple welcomed Kingston, who frequently makes appearances in his mother’s social media photos.

Brandt's sweet Tuesday post with her boys came amid the upcoming end of Lucifer, the urban fantasy superhero television series she has starred on for the past several seasons. The series initially aired on Fox for three seasons, though after the network opted not to move forward with a fourth season, it was picked up by Netflix. The series is now set to end with Season 6. After filming on the final season finished in March, Brandt took to social media to bid the show an emotional farewell, reflecting on her character's journey and also sharing a message of thanks to the "Lucifer family" of cast, crew, and fans.

Lucifer dropped the second half of its fifth season in May. Fans can catch up on all episodes of the series on Netflix. At this time, the streamer has not announced a Season 6 premiere date. Stay turned to PopCulture for the latest updates!