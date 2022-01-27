‘Longmire’ Star Cassidy Freeman Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump

Cassidy Freeman is about to be a mom! The Longmire actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Ellsworth. Freeman shared the exciting pregnancy news at the top of the year alongside the first photo of her very visible baby bump, prompting a flurry of congratulatory messages from her followers.

Freeman’s pregnancy announcement came in a Jan. 1-dated Instagram post that included a smiling photo of the parents-to-be. In the image, Freeman and Ellsworth held hands as the actress, belly bared, lovingly cradled her growing baby bump. She captioned the sweet image, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Here’s to 2022 full of heart explosions and sweet sleepless nights.” She also included a quote from Joan Didion reading, “Life changes in the instant. The ordinary instant.” Ellsworth did not share the news to his own account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Freeman did not reveal any further details about her baby to be, including sex or due date, in that initial pregnancy announcement, she has already treated fans to more stunning maternity photos. Just a week after sharing the exciting news, the actress returned to the social media platform with a stunning image snapped by photographer Tira Howard. In the photo, Freeman sat in front of a black backdrop dressed in a black bra and white cover. In the caption, the actress opened up about her excitement, sharing, “another countdown has begun… Weeks have never been so long and so precious.” She added that Ellsworth “has never been so good at building out closets with tiny compartments where I can put tiny things.” Howard reshared the post to her own account, where she wrote that it was “such an inspiration to celebrate this moment in Cassidy and Ben’s life. Welcome little one! The waiting is so hard.”

Freeman is of course best known for her portrayal of Cady Longmire in the western crime drama Longmire. Freeman starred in the series from 2012 until the show’s conclusion in 2017. Her other credits include portraying Tess Mercer on The CW’s Smallville, ADA Abby Burris on Doubt, and most recently, playing Amber Gemstone on the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones.

It is unclear how long Freeman and Ellsworth have been together, though they began appearing on one another’s social media accounts as far back as August 2019. News of their baby on the way sparked plenty of congratulatory messages, with Olivia Munn commenting, “awwwwww congrats babe!! Play dates in the near future!!” Freeman’s The Righteous Gemstones co-star Mary Hollis Inboden added, “YESSSSSSSSSS!!! OMG Congratulations my sweet friend. You are incredible and you are gonna be so great at this job. Happy New Year Mama!”