HBO Renews Star-Studded Comedy Series for Season 3

HBO formally announced its decision regarding the future of The Righteous Gemstones. Deadline reported on Tuesday that HBO renewed The Righteous Gemstones for Season 3. The series, which was created by, written by, and stars Danny McBride, follows a televangelist family that engages in some pretty unsavory behavior, as they have a lengthy history with deviance and greed.

The news of The Righteous Gemstone‘s Season 3 renewal comes on the heels of the show’s Season 2 premiere. Season 2 premiered on HBO on Jan. 9. Deadline noted that the season is set to end on Feb. 27. The second season has brought new challenges to the Gemstone family. Throughout the season, the family has faced threats from outsiders, both from their past and present, who stand to destroy the legacy that they’ve built. Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming, released a statement about the renewal in which she shared the network’s excitement over getting to see more laughs from the Gemstone crew.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” Gravitt stated. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.” In addition to McBride, The Righteous Gemstones also stars Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Skyler Gisondo, Troy Anthony Hogan, Tim Baltz and Cassidy Freeman. The series initially premiered on HBO in 2019. Ahead of the first season, McBride spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how he created the series. He said that he thought of the idea for The Righteous Gemstones after he moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 2017 and saw the religious ties in the area.

“It got me thinking about my childhood of going to church and growing up and it had been a long time since I had been to church,” McBride said. “I started researching these megachurches and seeing how they’ve adapted and grown and changed things to keep people interested and it suddenly felt like a world that I wanted to set a story in.” The comedian went on to say that he wanted to make sure that The Righteous Gemstones did not make fun of religion itself or those who are religious. He continued, “I think a lot of times when Hollywood does stories about religion, what they do is criticize or lampoon people for their beliefs and I don’t have any interest in doing that. I don’t know enough about what I believe to cast judgment on people about what they should believe or not believe so for me it was about creating a story that felt authentic to this world.”