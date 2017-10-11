The Hunt Is on in ‘Longmire’ Final Season Trailer

Today marks the beginning of the end for Longmire.

In the trailer for the sixth and final season of the Western series, which was released by Netflix on Wednesday, Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) is facing his toughest challenge yet. Someone is hunting Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), and it will only be a matter of time before his life is lost.

As if the struggles of work weren’t enough, Walt also has to fight to keep his land that he’s held so dear. A powerful villain with deep pockets is coming for everything he has, and Walt can’t keep him away for very long.

Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) also has some struggles of her own this season. As she tries to keep Walt grounded in reality, she will wrestle with the ramifications of her pregnancy.

It’s been a long and complicated road for Longmire over the years. The series began on A&E in 2012, and ran for three seasons before being canceled. Since Netflix had plenty of success airing the previous seasons of the show, the streaming service picked up the rights and produced three more seasons.

The final chapter of Longmire will be available on Netflix on November 17.

