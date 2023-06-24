'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Son Gets Married in Italy

Theresa Caputo is a mother-in-law. The Long Island Medium star announced in an Instagram post that her son, Larry Caputo Jr., wed his longtime love, Leah Munch, on his mother's 56th birthday in Italy. There were tons to celebrate. The nuptials were held on Lake Como, Italy. In the post she shared, Theresa stood beside the bride and groom, captioning the photo: "And this HAPPENED. We are over the moon excited for Larry and Leah on their wedding." Theresa couldn't be happier for the newlyweds, telling PEOPLE Magazine: "It was so emotional. He's my son. And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don't have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow. It was stunning. It was literally magical the entire weekend."

The wedding was a long time coming. The pair have been together for more than a decade, and Theresa has always been a personal fan of Leah's. "Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college," she explained. "And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with."

The wedding simply added an extra layer of solidification for Theresa. "I feel like she's [Leah] been my daughter for all these years," she added. "We've always been so close and have a great relationship. And her mom and her brothers, we're just literally one big family."

And just because it was their wedding didn't mean they weren't going to have an official separate shindig for Theresa. A birthday brunch was held another day.

"They had this amazing cake made. It was all the things that I love. One tier was Louis Vuitton, another Gucci and Giorgio Armani. And then they had a picture of myself on it," Theresa gushed. "It was so sweet. My son gave a beautiful speech honoring my birthday. Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!"