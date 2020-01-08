Lisa Marie Presley Denied Permission to Take Twin Daughters to Elvis’ 85th Birthday Party

To mark what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 85th birthday on Jan. 8, his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee is throwing a four-day long party. But according to The Blast, Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was denied permission to take her 11-year-old twin daughters to the celebration due to a custody battle with her ex.

Presley and ex Michael Lockwood share daughters Harper and Finley, and Lockwood reportedly declined to allow his daughters to travel for the event. The standing order in the case states that the twins cannot travel out of state without the consent of the other parent or approval from the court. In an attempt to gain approval, Presley had reportedly filed emergency documents in the case asking the Los Angeles County Court judge to allow Harper and Finley to travel to Memphis.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Presley’s legal team from Brot Gross Fishbein appeared in court in Los Angeles in regards to the trip, which was ultimately denied by a judge because it did not rise to “emergency” level. The decision was reportedly “very upsetting to Lisa Marie because she feels her kids should be able to experience something like their grandfather’s birthday party.”

Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016 after 10 years of marriage. The 51-year-old is also mom to daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough, who she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough. According to the Daily Mail, a trial in regards to Presley and Lockwood’s custody battle is scheduled for July 2020 and is expected to last up to one month.

Elvis’ Birthday Celebration is taking place at Graceland from Jan. 8-11 and will feature concerts, the Elvis Birthday Bash, the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony and more. Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and the singer’s good friend Jerry Schilling are scheduled to take part in a photo op and an in-conversation event, along with hosting tours of Graceland, ABC News reports. The celebration will conclude with the “Elvis: Live in Concert” show on Saturday with appearances by Presley and Schilling.

Fans who can’t attend the even can watch online at LiveStream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland.

