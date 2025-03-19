Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Is Behind Bars — Again

Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael can’t stay away from the slammer. TMZ reports the actress’ dad was booked in a South Florida jail after cops busted him on a probation violation related to his estranged wife, Kate Major.

He was arrested in West Palm Beach on an arrest warrant obtained by his probation officer following a February incident in Harris County, Texas after he was arrested there on the charge of Continuous Violence Against the Family. He’s accused of going to the home where Major lives with their sons, and assaulting her.

Lohan has been on probation there stemming from a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility he operates. While on probation, he cannot violate any laws. In the event that he does, he’ll be arrested again.

Lohan is maintaining his innocence in the domestic violence related case, alleging he’s the actual victim and has videos to prove so. Lohan’s attorney, Robert Gershman, tells TMZ, “For sure he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate that he assaulted her.”

The Parent Trap actress’ relationship with her father has been a rollercoaster, with years of estrangement at times. In recent years, after settling down and getting married and having her son, she says things have improved as she also no longer lives in the U.S. Lindsay has stated before her father’s arrest that her relationship with both of her parents is now in a stable and great place.

“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” she told Wendy Williams in 2018 while both parents sat on different sides of the audience at a taping of the former daytime talk show. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”