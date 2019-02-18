Lil Xan Expecting First Child Months After Noah Cyrus Split

Lil Xan is going to be a dad!

Sunday, the rapper revealed on Instagram that he and girlfriend Annie Smith were expecting their first child together.

“i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father,” the 22-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. “i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life.”

He continued, “all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ‘BE SAFE’ and to my baby my angel my sunshine [Annie Smith] i love you with all my heart.”

Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, thanked the mother of his child for “saving” him, concluding his announcement with, “i love you more then [sic] words could describe.”

Smith shared a similar photo on her profile, hinting that a wedding was in the future for the couple in her caption.

“happy valentine’s day my love,” she wrote. “i could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon.”

Prior to his whirlwind romance with his possible fiancée, Lil Xan had a very public romance with Miley Cyrus‘ little sister, Noah Cyrus, with the two making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs in August.

Soon after making their romance official at the awards show, the two went through a difficult break up, to which their followers on social media had a front-row seat.

Lil Xan claimed during the split that Cyrus had been unfaithful to him after a photo of her sitting close to another male artist was shared on her Instagram. Cyrus, in return, claimed there was nothing untoward going on, and that her beau was overreacting.

In November, Cyrus called her relationship with Lil Xan her “biggest mistake” online, and the two appeared to have put things to rest since then.

Soon after, Lil Xan announced he was checking himself into rehab.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!” he wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard