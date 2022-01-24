Lea Michele Shares First Photo of Her Son’s Face

Over a year after welcoming her first child with husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele has shared the first photo of her son Ever’s face. On Instagram, the Glee actor posted a photo of her husband with their son to wish him a happy birthday, per Entertainment Tonight. While Michele has shared photos of her son in the past, this marked the first time that her followers got a peek at what her little one looks like.

In honor of Reich’s birthday, Michele posted an adorable photo of her husband and son wearing matching sunglasses. The two can be seen cuddled up as they posed together at the beach. Alongside the snap, the Broadway star penned a sweet tribute to her partner. Her caption read, “Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

Michele and Reich welcomed their son, whose full name is Ever Leo Reich, in August 2020. At the time, they announced via PEOPLE by releasing a statement that read, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.” Michele confirmed her pregnancy a few months before. On May 2, 2020, she posted a photo of her growing baby bump along with the caption, “So grateful.” Her confirmation came shortly after it was reported that she was expecting her first child. A source told PEOPLE that she was pregnant and said, “They’ve always wanted to be parents.”

The couple welcomed their first child a little over a year after they wed. Michele and Reich exchanged vows in March 2019 in front of around 200 guests. Reich proposed to the actor in April 2018 after about a year of dating. Since their son’s birth, Michele has been open about what it’s like to raise a child with Reich. Back in November 2021, she spoke to ET about some of the struggles that she faced while she was pregnant with baby Ever.

“I had a really intense pregnancy, I had a very intense journey of trying to get pregnant,” Michele told the outlet. “We were pregnant during a pandemic dealing with those complications. And then my son was born, we were in quarantine for almost a year altogether with him, so it’s been pretty wild. We’re just now starting to get back into the swing of life again.”