Lea Michele Reveals Postpartum Hair Loss 5 Months After Welcoming First Child

In August, Lea Michele welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich. While the birth of their baby boy, Ever Leo, sent them over-the-moon with excitement, the former Glee star is now dealing with some of the struggles that come along with postpartum. The actress revealed that she's aiming for a new hairstyle after losing a lot of her hair after giving birth.

"The postpartum hair loss is REAL," the 34-year-old wrote on social media alongside a photo of her hair falling out according to Us Weekly. She also showed her fans how long her hair is in a mirror selfie and said that she was enjoying it while it lasted before she preps for a new look, writing, "Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner."

Michele and her entrepreneur husband welcomed their son in August after saying "I do" in 2019. The sweet pair started dating in 2017 and got engaged the following year in April 2018. Reich proposed with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring, which he designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. The two walked down the aisle in March 2019 in front of 200 family members and close friends in California.

At the time of Leo's birth, one source told PEOPLE that everyone was happy and healthy saying, "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far." While Michele did not post a photo of their son the day of his birth, she did share a photo of her holding lavender. When news first broke about her pregnancy, one source spilled the beans before Michele could tell her fans herself, telling the outlet, "They've always wanted to be parents." Michele eventually confirmed the news herself on May 2 when she showed off her baby bump on Instagram, writing in the caption, "So grateful."

Over the holiday season, Michele shared a rare family photo of her family around a Christmas tree. "For the holidays this year we decided to forgo presents and instead chose to give back to a few organizations that help children — @stjude and @baby2baby," she wrote. "Becoming a mother was the greatest blessing in the world yet this was an incredibly challenging year for so many people and every baby should be safe and cared for. Our love and prayers are with everyone this holiday season."