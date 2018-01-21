Kim Kardashian’s ‘Cotton Candy’ Photo Has Fans Confused

Kim Kardashian is making fans scratch their heads with her latest Instagram post.

The reality star turned heads after posting a photo of herself with the caption “Cotton Candy.” Some fans who thought she was smoking in the photo, trashed the new mom in the comments section for using a cotton candy vape pen so soon after the birth of her third child, Chicago West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cotton Candy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Instagram user, nallely_382 wrote, “Nopes (sic) no smoking. Your (sic) a mother. Wow.” While another, xkelseeeey commented, “Yeah I thought you were smoking weed.”

“It better be cotton candy or u been smoking dat good good,” user, lethal_arteest chimed in.

“That a vape? [Kim Kardashian] Someone was smoking Cotten (sic) Candy vape by my job and it smelled so good,” wrote amandasilva0036Is.

However not all fans were misinformed by the post. Instagram user jocelynkaczor commented, “Guys it’s not vape it’s the actual food cotton candy.”

According to Radar Online, this isn’t the first time Kardashian has been criticized on the social media platform for displaying smoking habits. She posted a photo of herself January 8 wearing a bikini with a cigarette in her mouth that was also criticized by fans, offended by the star validating the habit to her young fan base.