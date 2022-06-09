Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveals Recent Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy: 'Trying to Stay Optimistic'

✖

Lauren Bushnell Lane is "trying to stay optimistic" as she and her husband Chris Lane prepare to welcome their second child with some added complications from a recent diagnosis. One day after the couple announced they were expecting baby number two in October, Lauren took to her Instagram Story to share she had been recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion.

Marginal cord insertion, she explained, is when the "umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle." When the cord is connected at the center of the placenta, the baby can "get the most amount of nutrients and it's the easiest way for the blood to flow to the baby," she noted. When it came to her second pregnancy, The Bachelor alum noted that the first "13 weeks-ish" were "way worse."

"I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better," she explained of her recent medical update. "I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic." While the concern with marginal cord insertion is that "it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs," Lauren assured "it's not super uncommon" and "just needs extra monitoring."

The pregnant reality personality, who also shares 1-year-old son Dutton with her country singer husband, will go in for an ultrasound every four weeks to assure the baby is growing well, but assured fans that as of now, her baby is "very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything." The Lanes announced Wednesday to PEOPLE that they were expecting a second child after a surprising pregnancy revelation.

"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Lauren admitted to the outlet. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited." The Lanes married in October 2019 and welcomed son Dutton on June 8, 2021.