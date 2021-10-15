Lance Bass is officially a first-time dad! The *NSYNC alum and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed their first children together, twins Violet Betty and Alexander James. The bundles of joy arrived via surrogate on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the doting dads announced in separate social media posts.

First to make their arrival was son Alexander, who was born at 1:24 p.m., weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long, according to the birth certificate Bass shared with fans. Little Violet followed close behind, arriving just a minute later at 1:25 p.m., weighing 4 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 17.5 inches long. The little ones were born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, with Bass announcing on Thursday that “the baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass added that he “can not express how much love I feel right now” and thanked fans “for all the kind wishes” before humorously asking, “how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James,” Turchin wrote in his own post, which also included the birth certificates. “They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our (sic) full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Bass and Turchin, who have been married since 2014, announced in June that they were expecting twins. The couple shared the exciting news via a fake horror movie trailer for Two Buns in the Oven, sharing that their twins were “coming this fall.” Speaking to PEOPLE about the news at the time, the couple revealed that it had “been quite the journey,” referring to years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, and a miscarriage. Bass added that he was looking forward to watching his children develop a strong bond, stating that “it’s just a really special relationship and I’m excited to see that play out with our kids.”

After first meeting at a birthday party in Palm Springs in 2010 and sparking romance n December 2011, Bass and Turchin became engaged in September 2013. They tied the knot at the lavish Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in December 2014 with a 15-minute ceremony with aguest list that included Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Lisa Vanderpump, Cheryl Burke, Carmen Electra, and Kris Jenner.