‘Laguna Beach’ Star Alex Murrel Welcomes Second Child

Laguna Beach‘s Alex Murrel just became a mom for a second time!

The MTV personality and her husband Kyle Johnson welcomed son Kase Robert Johnson on Wednesday, confirmed Entertainment Tonight.

Kase was born at 4:57 a.m. in Newport Beach, California weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Levi, and Murrel told ET that the toddler is overjoyed to take on his role as big brother.

“Levi just turned two and we know how special Kase is going to be to him,” Murrel said. “He would kiss and love my belly my whole pregnancy and now having Kase here, Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother. Being so close in age is such a blessing for both of them, and with their birthdays days apart, they are destined to have a very special relationship.”

Coming up with a name for their new little one was also a struggle, but the couple eventually came up with Kase right in time.

“Boys’ names have always been so hard for us,” the couple said. “Levi has such a strong name, so we felt a lot of pressure to give this baby the same type of name. We had a couple names picked out, but none of them felt right. The name came to us about a week before we had him.”

“My husband was always known as ‘KJ’ growing up, so we really wanted to have another little ‘KJ’ and that’s how we landed on Kase Johnson,” Murrel added.

The couple first announced they were expecting another baby in March when the reality star posted a photo of herself holding Levi with a telling caption.

“Baby brother on his way this July 💙 #JulyBabies,” she captioned the image, in reference to Levi’s July birthday in 2016.

Levi might not have made his July deadline by just a few hours, but we can tell he’s going to fit right in in his Laguna Beach family.

Congratulations to the Murrel-Johnson family!

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Murrel