Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Tout ‘No Animosity’ Co-Parenting After Surprising Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting their personal feelings aside as they co-parent their daughter Stormi Webster. The two broke up earlier this month and it’s been rumored that it won’t be a permanent thing, more of just a break to sort out a few personal issues, before potentially getting back together. But as of right now, insiders say that there’s “no animosity” between the parents.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us Weekly. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

The rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder broke up Oct. 1 but have both come forward to explain to fans that their daughter comes first.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

If they do choose to stay separated and move on, custody “will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.” Although, this breakup will likely be something that’s short term as plenty of sources have shared with outlets saying they don’t think the two will be on a break for long.

“As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full-on split,” an insider told In Touch. “It wasn’t that long ago that Kylie was talking about having another baby with Travis, so this comes as a shock.”

Between Khloé and Kourtney, Jenner has prime examples from her sisters as to what successful co-parenting can look like. Kourtney and ex Scott Disick are co-parents to three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. While Khloé co-parents her daughter True, 1, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Although the sisters are used to putting their emotions aside for the better of their children, it’s not easy to do; however, the family has a history of not signing custody agreements if it comes down to having to co-parent.

Both Khloé and Kourtney don’t have written agreements with their exes, and Jenner doesn’t seem like she wants to start a new trend. On the other hand, Robert Kardashian had to get a written agreement signed between he and ex Blac Chyna because things got physical in that relationship.

It seems as though it will only be a matter of time before the former pair are together again.