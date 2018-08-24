Kylie Jenner Snuggles up to Precious Stormi in New Video

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram bonding session with baby Stormi is the definition of mother/daughter quality time.

The baby girl looks completely adorable in a selfie video the reality star shared to her Snapchat and Instagram Stories on Friday, posing with Stormi as the two hang out.

Mother and daughter sported the app’s flower-crown filter as Stormi and Jenner stare directly at the camera during the short video, before Stormi turned her face away and cuddles up closer to her mom, first reported by PEOPLE.

The video comes as Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott have been sharing more and more photos of their baby, despite not showcasing her face on social media in June.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul started her 21st birthday celebrations with a tribute on social media to baby Stormi.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner captioned the sweet Instagram post of both of them one day before her Aug. 10 birthday.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.

In spite of all the cuteness, reality star, Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame is not having it one bit and went so far to accuse Jenner of “glamorizing” teen pregnancy.

“I don’t want to hate her because obviously she’s so successful, but when you’re that young and you have that much money and you’re able to have a nanny or have a lot of help, I think that shows that it’s kind of glamorous to have a kid so young,” Lowry said during an appearance on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

Jenner was 20 when Stormi Webster was born in February, but Lowry added that the KUWTK star’s pregnancy was seen very differently in the public eye than the Teen Mom stars.

“She wasn’t a teenager [when Kylie had Stormi,] so obviously it’s slightly different, but we got a lot of backlash for Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant that makes it look like the show is glamorous and I just don’t agree because it took me seven years to get a four year degree,” Lowry said. “I didn’t always have the money I have now. I would not agree that our show makes it glamorous. But situations like Kylie, they don’t realise that she has millions of dollars and she has a ton of help and she can go out and party and do all these things.”

Despite the hate, Jenner, Stormi and Scott make a cute family and they will be heading out on tour together very soon.