Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi’s Pierced Ears in Snuggly Video

Kylie Jenner showed off some jewelry in a new Snapchat — but this time, it was her daughter, Stormi Webster, flashing the bling.

THIS IS SO CUTE 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

The new mom shared a video showering her 5-month-old with kisses on Wednesday night, snuggling up to Stormi as the baby reached out and pulled her mom’s hair. In the corner of the video a pair of stud earrings could be seen on Stormi’s ears.

The earrings could also be seen in a snap of Stormi lying on Jenner’s chest while the two lie on a bed in the pink-tinted picture and video.

“The best kisses,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi in February after months of speculation that Jenner was pregnant. Since then, Jenner has shared a plethora of snapshots and videos to her social media channels.

In between the adorable pictures, Jenner opened up about Stormi’s “cutest personality.”

“Changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality,” Jenner wrote, adding a smiley face.

After initially sharing an influx of photos of Stormi following her birth, Jenner cut back when she deleted most of her photos with Stormi on Instagram after reportedly receiving several kidnapping threats. She was also concerned by social media trolls who accused her of not being a good parent.

“There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults. It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her,” a source told The Sun.

After being “terrified,” the source said, Jenner “stepped up security” when it came to her daughter. “She hardly takes Stormi out in public but is now making sure that she’s got protection at all times,” the source explained.

Fans noticed Jenner deleted photos of Stormi last month and immediately inquired why. “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” she told one fan.

But she still shares images from time to time, including posts to Snapchat and her Instagram Stories that expire after 24 hours — like the video featuring Stormi and her earrings.

She announced Wednesday that she is taking her social media talents to the next level with a new video blog. “I filmed my first vlog!!!” she tweeted Wednesday. While she hasn’t yet released any further details, fans were immediately thrilled to hear they may be getting to see more of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member.

The announcement was just another exciting facet to the day after she made the cover of Forbes as the youngest “self-made billionaire” in the magazine’s history of ranking America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

In the profile, it was revealed that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics company brought in $330 million in 2017, bringing its estimated value to $800 million. In conjunction with her paycheck for appearing on KUWTK and other business deals, Jenner has built an empire worth an estimated net worth of $900 million.